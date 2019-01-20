Presidential Debate: Atiku was right to have stayed away, Abaribe

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South yesterday threw his weight behind the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar who did not appear for the Presidential debate.

According to Abaribe in a text message, “Atiku was right to stay away after Buhari boycotted the debate. This election is a referendum on Buhari who is the incumbent. Debating without the incumbent does not make any sense.”

Also responding, the Deputy Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha said, ” it is because the battle is between the two of them.”