Presidential Campaign: Atiku visits Anambra, pledges to restructure Nigeria if elected

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi have vowed to restructure Nigeria for better if elected.

They made the vow during a presidential rally held at the Holy Trinity open field, Onitsha on Thursday.

Addressing party faithful, the former Vice President said his administration would complete the 2nd Niger Bridge as well as all the road projects in the South East.

According to him, if we are elected into office on Feb. 16, the dream of restructuring will be achieved.

Abubakar said that his administration would resuscitate all sectors of the economy by making policies that would make every citizen comfortable.

In his remarks, Obi said that the PDP was prepared to lead the country out of the woods and urged the electorate to cast all their votes to PDP.

“Nigerians have tested change of static group but PDP has come with change of the progressives,” Anambra former governor said.

The Senate President and Chairman Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, Sen.Bukola Saraki said that a vote for PDP was a vote to freedom and economic uplift.

Saraki said that PDP would respect the authority of each arms of government and applied principle of equity in all its programmes.

Mrs Uche Ekwunife, PDP Anambra Central Senatorial Candidate urged the crowd not to be misled by empty promises from the ruling party.

She said that any vote to the PDP that would translate to its victory would not be regretted and urged the electorate not to vote wrongly.

Ekwunife advised the electorate to avoid void votes by thumbing on the umbrella symbol of the party in the ballot paper.

Chief Chris Uba, Candidate of the party for Anambra South Senatorial zone said that PDP had come to restore the lost glory of the nation.

He urged the electorate not to make the same mistake of 2015 pointing out that 2019 should been taken as corrective year.

Other candidates of the party including Mr Valentine Ayika, seeking for the Aniocha/Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency pleaded with the constituents to give PDP their votes.

He said that PDP under Atiku would be a tool of restoration and end to hardship and bloody killing in the country.

Dignitaries in the campaign train include the Uche Secondus National Chairman PDP, Liyel Imoke former Cross River governor, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Mrs Jenennifer Atiku, Mrs Margret Obi, and Sen Joy Emodi.