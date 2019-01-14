Buhari visits Benin Thursday

as Obaseki tasks Presidential Campaign Council on 1m votes

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council to work towards securing one million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in the February 16 presidential election.

Addressing members of the Council during their inauguration at Government House, in Benin City, on Monday, the governor said: “our goal is to ensure that 90 per cent of votes to be cast is for President Buhari.”



The governor, who chairs the campaign council, said that he has decided to take the campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election personally, adding that the president would be in the state on Thursday for his presidential campaign while the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be in the state on Saturday.

He urged members of the council to increase the ratio of voters’ participation to above 50 per cent in the forthcoming presidential election to provide over one million votes for the President.

Obaseki said some of the accomplishments of his administration were made possible by the massive support from the Presidency, noting, “The president has helped in the area of subsidising state loans including that of Edo State which has made it easy for the state through the Paris Funds to address salary arrears payment. The state has been able to clear pension arrears both at the state and local government levels. The Benin River Port project would be one of the projects to be funded under the China Roads and Belt policy, all thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He urged members of the council to make the campaign a success by mobilising the electorates and focusing on the numerous achievements of Buhari’s administration.

Director General of the Campaign Council, Osarodion Ogie Esq., assured the governor that members of the campaign council would not only ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, but that of other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for elective positions in the state.