President Putin calls for scientific cooperation with interested countries

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday said that Russia would develop scientific cooperation with all interested countries across the globe.

“We need to cooperate with anyone, who is willing to work with us,” Putin said at a working meeting with President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Alexander Sergeyev, according to an official Kremlin transcript.

Putin said this work should be built on an equal basis and an equal exchange, adding that Russia should not only share skills and knowledge, but receive equivalent information from the other side as well.

Sergeyev said the RAS had begun to let its representative offices abroad organise interaction with foreign colleagues.

It also plans to establish several inter-academy scientific exchange centres in Russia, which will host “brainstorming working groups’’ of some 20 to 30 top level professionals.

The exchange centres will be able to analyse trends and chart solutions to various scientific problems, he said. (Xinhua/NAN)