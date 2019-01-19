President Buhari to review BEDC’s operational licence over inefficient service

…as Oba Ewuare II supports Obaseki’s plans for alternative power source

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured electricity consumers in Edo State that he would look into calls for the withdrawal of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC)’s operational licence over the company’s inefficiency.



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, revealed the President’s stance during the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Presidential campaign rally in Benin City, Edo State.

Meanwhile, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has urged President Buhari not to renew the licence of BEDC for what he described as the inability of the firm to provide electricity.

At the rally, Obaseki said the president will ensure Edo people get electricity if he is re-elected, noting, “If we want light, if we want to progress, if we want industrialisation, if you want me to conclude everything I have started, we need to vote for President Buhari.”

He explained: “We generate more than 700 megawatts of electricity in this city alone, but unfortunately, we do not have electricity and the reason is not President Buhari. The reason is that those people who were there before sold our DISCO to their friends. President Buhari told me even at the Oba’s Palace that we will do everything to make sure that Edo people get electricity.”

Oba Ewuare II, at his palace, appealed to President Buhari to support Governor Obaseki’s quest to find an alternative source of electricity supply, noting, “Mr. President, I will not fail to mention the challenge of electricity supply in Edo State. Electricity supply is no doubt key to the development of any society. Unfortunately, over the years, the people of Edo State have experienced inadequate electricity supply by BEDC.

“In fact, during one of the meetings of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, we issued a communiqué condemning the inefficiency of BEDC, including its estimated billing system.”

“We also called for the withdrawal of the operational licence of BEDC. In this palace, traditional rulers appealed to the Federal Government to encourage and support the efforts of Edo State Government in seeking alternative source of electricity to meet the demands of the people,” Oba Ewuare II added.