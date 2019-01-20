President Buhari incapable of resolving farmers, herders crisis – Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the capacity to resolve the lingering crises between farmers and herdsmen across the country because he was an interested party.

He spoke while interacting with traditional rulers at the palace of Chief Daniel Abomtse, the second class chief in Gwer West local government area in Naka.

Governor Ortom stressed that Nigerians gave President Buhari the opportunity by electing him in 2015 to address the security challenges including the farmers, herders crises in the county but rather than tackle the challenge he had taken sides with the herdsmen.

“If Buhari wins he will continue to prosecute Miyetti Allah agenda which explains why they have endorsed him, Buhari cannot solve farmers, herders crises, because apart from romancing with Miyetti Allah groups as seen even yesterday, he is not in charge but rather a cabal.”

“It was clearly demonstrated at the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign rally in Delta State recently that our President has lost consciousness,” Ortom said.

The Governor stated that on the contrary, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had a longstanding relationship with the people of the state having received a Chieftaincy title conferred on him years back and was better poised to protect their interest.

He explained that he assumed office during the recession that hit the country making the payment of salaries difficult for most states on account of insufficient funds adding that as a sensitive leader he listened to advice and made payment of salary a priority particularly in 2018 when he paid up to date.