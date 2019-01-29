President Buhari gets key endorsements in South-East

Abuja – President Buhari who kicked off a two-State campaign tour of Abia and Imo on Tuesday got two critical endorsements for his second term bid.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.



The statement said the first endorsement of the president’s candidature was from the Chairman of Aba Traditional Council, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba.

The traditional ruler called on all indigenes of Abia to vote for the All Progressives Party (APC) Presidential Candidate.

Ikonne said Igbo people would remain loyal and committed to President Buhari for the payment of pensions to ex-Biafran security personnel.

He lauded the administration’s policy on ease of doing business which, the traditional ruler said, had benefited the Igbo more than any other ethnic group.

The traditional ruler also expressed delight over the massive infrastructure development going on throughout the South-East.

“You love Nigeria and you need to return to consolidate your fight against the monster of corruption and to take us to the Next Level.

“I want to assure you that Aba and Abians and indeed all Igbos will massively vote for you,” the royal father told the President as he raised his hand and proclaimed him winner of the coming presidential poll.

The presidential aide revealed that the second endorsement was by the secretary-general of apex-Igbo socio-cultural group,Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, who had earlier expressed a dissenting view from that of his chairman in expressing support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the imminent elections.

Okwukwu announced the adoption of President Buhari as the true Ohanaeze candidate who would be formally recognised as such at a coming event at the Aso Rock Villa.



On his part, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, welcomed the existing “synergy” between the federal government and his state which he said, had come with enormous gains that were cherished by the government and the people.

In his response, President Buhari pledged to provide more infrastructure to the South-East geopolitical zone of the federation to give a further impetus to the spirit of industry, hard work and competitiveness for which the Igbo are known.

“They deserve more and more infrastructure to further excel,” the President said.