President Buhari elated by success recorded in Agric.sector

President Muhammadu Bahari said on Saturday that the agricultural programme embarked upon by his administration had produced the desired result.

Buhari stated this in Bauchi at a political rally organized to receive some prominent PDP members in the state who had defected to APC.

“The last two rainy seasons recorded in the last two years in the country as a result of which farmers recorded bumper harvest, were gifts from God.

” Nigerians who heeded to my call for them to go back to farm, had no cause to regret,” he said.

Buhari promised that if re-elected for a second term, he would ensure that all existing agricultural programmes initiated by his administration, were sustained to ensure food security.

He expressed delight that the agricultural programme had reduced mass importation of food items.

He also expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the anti graft war embarked upon by his adminstration, saying it had yielded dividends.

The president reiterated the commitment of his administration to protect public treasury and ensure that looters were prosecuted according to the law of the land.

In his remarks, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, cautioned the people against giving their mandate to someone else.

He urged Nigerians to thoroughly scrutinize presidential aspirants, adding that some of them that had boasted of being rich, owed it a duty to explain their sources of wealth.

Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of the state, while addressing the gathering, called on voters in the state to vote massively for President Muhammad Buhari.

Abubakar enumerated programmes and projects undertaken by both the Federal and State governments, adding that the projects touched the lives of the people of the state.

He said that such projects and programmes would go down the drain if politicians who did not have the interest of the people at heart, were elected into offices. (NAN)