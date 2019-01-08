President Buhari calls for respect for democracy in Gabon

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has called for respect for constitutional provisions in Gabon, the oil-rich Central African nation.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the call had become necessary following reports of attempted military takeover in that country.

”The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone.

”Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected. That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region,” the Nigerian leader said.

President Buhari, who is also the ECOWAS Chairman, urged military officers with political ambitions to resign or face their constitutional role.

He also enjoined the people of Gabon to remain on the side of peace, security, stability and democracy in their country.(NAN)