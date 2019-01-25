Prayer is the secret of my achievement – Balogun

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Founder of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Otunba (Dr.) Olasubomi Balogun, CON, has said he will use everything God has given him to worship Him alone.

Speaking at the annual New Year Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service held at his palatial residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State recently, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland and Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians in Ijebu Ode, said “I believe God is answering my prayer, what I have been able to achieve is not the will of a mortal but prayer of my parents and individuals.”

He said the theme of this year’s prayer: Supernatural help, is apt as we all need spiritual blessing to succeed. “But God’s grace is there for everyone to see in my life. God has showered His blessing on me and his blessing is showing through me. It takes a knowledgeable person to praise God.

He said a friend told him before he says anything that he will praise God. “I am convinced that my God loves me. In essence, I have put my trust in the hands of God. At my age, some people wouldn’t be able to walk without the support of their children or walking stick.

“The walking stick I am using was a beaded stick given to me when I was crowned as Otunba, even some of my mates couldn’t remember what happened to them again. But to me, up till now I still remember what happened to me 70 years ago and I also do things like I was still in my 30s. I still prepare speeches.

“Sometimes I also wear my suit and go to work without informing my son that I was coming. I started as a teacher, then lawyer and finally, a banker. I believe what I am doing is by his grace, I am not doing it by myself. Look around Ijebu-Ode, some of my mates have gone.”

While thanking God for the grace to lead the Christians in Ijebuland for the past 30 years, Otunba Balogun said he initially rejected the offer of the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians after the demise of Baba Odutola.

“I was elected after the demise of Baba Odutola, who died at age 63. I succeeded him after the first prayer was held after his demise at the Palace of Awujale of Ijebu land. Initially, I rejected the offer because I saw it then as a big shoe for me, it was after Awujale intervened that I decided to accept the offer. Since then, we have not looked back as God has been faithful to me and my family.”

Otunba Balogun called for a mutual relationship between people of different religions saying tradition and Christianity are interwoven.

He added: “ There is no Christian family in Ijebuland that does not have a Muslim and there is no Muslim family that does not have a Christian. I am proud to be one of the Christians in a Muslim family.”