PPA gov candidate challenges Okowa, others to election debate

By Onozure Dania

Governorship candidate of Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, in Delta State, Dr. O’diakpo Obire, has taken up the challenge by the incumbent governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and other party candidates for an issue-based pre-election debate ahead of the 2019 general election.

While reacting to Okowa’s call on other governorship candidates for a debate during Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign flag off at Oghara, Obire said he has, long before now, challenged all the other governorship candidates to a debate.

Picking up the gauntlet, Dr. Obire said: “I support the call for a debate among the governorship candidates of the various political parties in the state and hereby express my profound willingness and readiness to engage the PDP candidate, Dr. Okowa and other candidates in a live televised debate.

“The debate will enable the electorate and the general public determine who among the candidates is best prepared to be governor of the state.

“Additionally, the debate will afford the electorate a live opportunity to ascertain who has the best programmes that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

“I look forward to the debate, with anticipation to unveil my innovative programmes that will positively turn around Delta State.”