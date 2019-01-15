Pondi promises to continue youths, women empowerment, if elected

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Burutu federal constituency, Delta State, Mr Julius Pondi, has promised to enlarge his youths, women empowerment programme, human capital and infrastructure development in his constituency, if given the mandate again.

Pondi in a chat with journalists, said: “I will continue to empower Burutu youths, women, elders and carry out human capital and infrastructure development in Burutu communities, if I return to the House.”

He said he put Burutu as priority in the legislative chambers by sponsoring several bills for the interest of Burutu federal constituency and Nigerians at large in the House.

He promised to make a robust and quality representation with his wealth of experience gained in the first tenure, adding that he will use his influence in the green chambers to lobby and attract more developments to his people.

His words: “As a federal lawmaker from Niger Delta, a minority region and also from opposition political party, I have gallantly played into the mainstream of the intrigues and manipulations in the green chambers.”