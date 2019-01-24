Polls: Our opposition’ll bring money, collect it — FASHOLA

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has encouraged people in the South West to collect money from the opposition that will be disbursed during electioneering campaigns.

Speaking in Lagos during a neighbourhood consultation/Campaign for PMB 2019, Fashola said that the money opposition will disburse was part of the money allegedly stolen from the masses.

Social Media Week: Stanbic IBTC to highlight basic tools of career devt

His words: “The opposition party will soon come to you with money that you should vote for them. I won’t say that you should not collect it. Please collect it because it is part of the money they stole from you.

“But if you want to vote, ask yourself whether the money you collected will construct road or be enough to sustain you for the next four years because you will not see them again until after four years.

“When they come to you, ask them what they did for 16 years of oil boom, ask them what happened to Lagos – Abeokuta road, Ikorodu to Shagamu and Lagos – Ibadan road.