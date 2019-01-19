Polls: Odogwu vows to work for PDP’s victory

STALWART of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Tams Odogwu has reiterated his resolve to remain and continue to work for the success of the party, urging his supporters to work relentlessly towards the victory of the party’s candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing over 1000 of his supporters, Odogwu who contested and lost during the immediately past party’s primary election for the House of Assembly seat for the Burutu South constituency, said “We must continue to believe in PDP. With PDP we will definitely receive our rewards.

“Election is around the corner, so as a team, we must work collectively to deliver Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for Governor, Senator James Manager for Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Julius Pondi for Burutu Federal Constituency, Pulla Ekpotuayerin and Hon. Asupa Forteta for the House of Assembly seats for the Burutu South and North constituencies, respectively.

“Even though we lost at the primary election, we should not be discouraged. We must work for all PDP candidates just like we did during the 2015 general elections.

“We must start a mosquito campaign in the interior villages and creeks to create quality awareness and first class information on why we must vote for Okowa and all PDP candidates. We must join PDP Delta State Campaign team ably headed by Hon Solomon Funkekeme and all other support campaign teams to mobilise to massively vote for Atiku Abubakar to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, return Okowa for Governor, Sen. James Manager for Senate, Hon. Julius Pondi for House of Representatives and Hon. Pulla and Asupa for the Delta State House of Assembly.