Polls: My trust is deeply rooted in God —Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said his trust was deeply rooted in God, insisting that he was sure of success in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking, yesterday, in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state at a special prayer meeting organised by Bridge Builders in conjunction with the Lumen Christi Family Adoration Ministry, Okowa urged Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to put their trust in God and pray for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Edith, said PDP must build a solid foundation in Jesus Christ by frequently committing the election into the hands of God, pointing out that they must also trust in God with their hearts.

Gov Emmanuel appreciates army over restored peace in communities

Saying that the prevailing prayers of the men of God in Ika nation had healed the land, he assured Deltans of plans by his administration to build on the successes recorded in his first tenure.

Calling on Deltans not to put their trust on man whenever they were faced with challenges of life, he said in the last three and a half years as governor of the state, he experienced peace because he continued to trust completely in God.

Assuring Deltans that every part of the state would witness the goodness of God in the new year, Okowa told Christians to always pray for peace in the land and for those in positions of authority to enable them carry out the will of God in the nation.

Earlier in a sermon on the theme of the programme, ‘Safety in the hands of God’, Rev Father Mario Dibie called on the people of Ika nation to mobilise support for Okowa to enable him continue the development of the state as a worthy ambassador of the land.

Coordinator of Bridge Builders, Mr. Peter Idion, said the programme was organised to set the tune for the campaigns and subsequent victory of Governor Okowa at the election.

Okowa and OBJ’s second term endorsement

He harped on the need for Ika sons and daughters to support one of their own as he seeks re-election next year and assured that with God on their side, the PDP will emerge victorious in all the elections.

Special prayers were offered to God for the victory of Governor Okowa and the peace of the state.