Polls: Lull in Ondo politics portends danger – Concerned Elders

By Dayo Johnson Akure

ELDERS of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state have expressed concern over the lull in the ‘ activities ahead of next months elections. Rising from a three hour meeting in Akure, the elders said the development signaled danger for the party.

A communique issued after the meeting was signed by the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Alli Olanusi, the former state chairman of the party Hon lsaac Kekemeke and former Alliance Democracy AD in the state, Chief Bode Oguntona.

They under “concerned leaders of APC in Ondo state” expressed concern at the level of preparedness of the state.

“ Except for the campaign visit of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to parts of the Northern area and the flag off by two House of Representatives candidates, the lull in the APC political activities in the state portends danger.

The elder who alleged that the governor Rotimi Akeredolu was not showing enough commitment because five of his loyalists were axed by the party’s NWC and have defected to the Action Alliance and given automatic tickets .

They have therefore challenged the governor to openly campaign for the party’s National Assembly candidates to dispel insinuation of engaging in anti-party activities.

Akeredolu was believed to be sponsoring five aspirants who failed to secure the party’s National Assembly tickets but defected to the Action Alliance AA in the state and were given automatic tickets.

The five constituencies include Ondo North senatorial district, Ondo South senatorial district, Akoko North West/ Akoko North East House of Representatives, Akoko South West/ Akoko Soutg East House of Representatives and ldanre/ lfedore House of Representatives seat.