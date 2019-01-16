Polls: I endorsed only APGA candidates —Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has denied claims by candidates of some political parties in the state that he had endorsed them for the forthcoming general elections, saying that he had endorsed only candidates of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, who reacted on behalf of the governor, said it had come to the knowledge of the state government that a number of political parties and their candidates participating in the 2019 general elections, were boldly claiming that Governor Obiano had endorsed them, adding that there was no iota of truth in such claims.

He said that in order to make the claim look authentic, many candidates had published in their campaign posters, fliers and banner, their pictures with Governor Obiano, even when many of the photographs were taken with the governor at public functions without the governor knowing about them.

According to him, some of the parties and their candidates had pledged to publicly declare support to Governor Obiano and join or rejoin APGA once they win, alleging that some of them had even forged statements purportedly made by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, supporting their candidatures.

The Commissioner said: “The Anambra State government wishes to state categorically that the claims are false, misleading and disingenuous. Governor Obiano endorses only APGA candidates in the forthcoming election.

“As the APGA national leader and chairman of the APGA Board of Trustees, he cannot endorse candidates contesting on the platform of other political parties.

“Anambra people should therefore, disregard the claim by the politicians that Chief Obiano has endorsed them when they are not APGA candidates. These politicians want to use Chief Obiano’s immense popularity to hoodwink Anambra State voters and make them vote for candidates other than those of APGA.”

Adinuba said though the overwhelming majority of Anambra people were too sophisticated to fall prey to such a trick, it was important to bring to the fore the grand design by people seeking public office by all means to cajole the people.

The trick, he argued, was nothing less than “419” because the perpetrators want to obtain power through false pretense.

“For the umpteenth time, the good people of Anambra State are encouraged to vote only APGA, so that the ongoing excellent work in various facets of our existence will continue.

“Anambra State has now become about the most competitive state in Nigeria and the most peaceful and stable in the country. Ndi Anambra will not tolerate anything which can disrupt the present development trajectory,” the Commissioner said.