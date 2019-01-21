Polls: Gang-up against Ajimobi, APC’ll fail — Party chair

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, yesterday, dismissed the planned coalition of some opposition parties aimed at dislodging the ruling party in the forthcoming elections as a dream that will not materialize.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, disclosed this during the APC campaign rally at the Plank Market, Bodija and Yemetu, in Ibadan, yesterday.

Addressing the APC supporters, Oke said people of the state would not leave the road and head for the bush or fall for the opposition gang-up that would set the state backwards.

A former governor of the State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, who is also contesting the March 2 governorship election on another platform, had vowed to lead a coalition of opposition parties to ensure that APC was defeated in the election.

Reacting, Oke said: “We will not lose sleep over the empty boasts by mushroom opposition parties that are just on INEC ballot papers to make the numbers. Their planned coalition will fail.

“Many of them have had the opportunity of ruling this state before and they failed the masses. The APC met the state in a mess and Governor Ajimobi cleaned it up. Our people will not allow this so-called opposition coalition to take us back to the woods.”

In his address, Governor Ajimobi said the APC governorship candidate was not a match for any other candidate in pedigree and achievements.

He said: “Among the candidates vying for governorship position in Oyo State today, Adelabu has the best quality to lead and succeed. Is it about family background or his brilliant educational and career achievements? Tell me who among those pretenders can beat those achievements?

“Those that have been so hungry before getting to office will only get there and amass wealth and show nothing but greed. But Adelabu has been blessed by the Almighty.

“He will only get down to serious business of governance from May 29 without being distracted by vainglorious acquisition and greed. He will be focused on programmes that will help Oyo State more.”