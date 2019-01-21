Polls: Don’t bow to Presidency, APC pressure, PDP charges INEC chairman

By Dirisu Yakubu & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has tasked chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to resist pressure from President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency and All Progressives Congress, APC, to manipulate this year’s polls.

The party said it made the charge after reviewing circumstances surrounding the activities of the commission as currently constituted, and after a careful appraisal of comments by critical national and international stakeholders.

But the INEC boss described PDP’s charge as misplaced, saying the commission was not under pressure from anybody to manipulate the polls.

However, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, told newsmen at a briefing, yesterday, that the party was, like many Nigerians, worried over the possibility of the INEC boss rising to the expectation of Nigerians to conduct credible elections.

While insisting that Yakubu was under immense pressure to compromise the electoral process in exchange for material gratifications, PDP cautioned the INEC boss to reserve a thought for the verdict of history after quitting office.

He said: “Allegations are rife in the public space, that the INEC chairman is being compromised by the APC and the Presidency with offers of huge sums of money, choice property within and outside Nigeria, as well as juicy appointments to his relations as bribes, in return for the rigging of the elections in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

“The PDP urges Professor Yakubu to resist any such pressure. This is especially as many Nigerians fear that this is the reason behind the compromising insistence by INEC to lump together the accreditation of voters and voting, a situation that will muddle up the process and pave the way for participation of aliens, underage and unregistered voters and allocate fictitious figures in favour of President Buhari and the APC.

“This scenario is also feared to be the reason INEC is succumbing to pressure by the Presidency to retain Mrs. Amina Zakari, President Buhari’s relation by marriage, as head of the collation centre where she is being positioned to alter genuine results and allocate fictitious figures in favour of President Buhari.”

Allegations baseless—INEC

Meanwhile, INEC has described as baseless allegations by PDP, that its chairman was under immense pressure to manipulate the 2019 electoral process.

Reacting to the allegations, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, tasked PDP to back up its claim with concrete evidence to be taken seriously by Nigerians.

He said: “Just like all other baseless and unsubstantiated allegations by the spokesman of PDP against the INEC chairman in the recent past, this new set of allegations is following the same route. Please ask him, where is the concrete evidence to support these new allegations? And what does the country stand to benefit from this desperation to cause needless confusion?

‘’Did he attend the meeting where such incentives were purportedly offered the INEC Chairman? Does he have witnesses to support his assertions?”

“I wish to implore Nigerians to, henceforth, disregard and ignore any unsubstantiated allegation by the PDP spokesman against the INEC chairman.

‘’Rather than work with the commission to ensure that the general elections that are less than 30 days away are successfully conducted, it is very sad that all some people are determined to do is to cast aspersions on the good work that INEC has been doing in the last three years for nothing other than their selfish interests.

“Let me assure Nigerians that nobody within or outside INEC can rig the 2019 general elections. Every voter must present his or her Permanent Voter’s Card and must be verified, confirmed and authenticated by the Smart Card Reader before voting.

“Accreditation and voting will be simultaneously done as had been the case since January 2016 when the commission conducted the Bayelsa governorship election. It is important to also state that the commission adopted this method because it was recommended by all the local and international observers that covered the 2015 general elections after ascertaining that over 2 million voters did not return to cast their ballots after accreditation in that election for a number of reasons.

‘’Indeed, INEC is capable of and will conduct free, fair and credible general elections. All we ask is for all stakeholders to play by the rules.”