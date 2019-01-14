Polls: CSO urges Nigerians to turn out in large number to vote

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AHEAD of the forthcoming general elections,a civil society organisation under the aegis, No Sidon Look, has called on Nigerians to come out in their large number to vote for the candidates of their choices.

The organisation,at a news conference in Abuja,by its Director- General, Portrait Peterson, said it was only by doing so that election could really get genuine representatives in government.

To this end,he task Nigerians to come out and participate in the electoral process in order to usher in candidates who will best represent them.

Mr Peterson, while noting that the era of sitting down and not participating in the electoral process was over, said “Ours is a simply matter, our love for our people and our country and I am sure that we express the concern of every young Nigerian, every young entrepreneur who has suffered badly over the last couple of years.”

He said:“My people, this is the time to rise up and take our stand. Rise up and take our positions in our country. This country is ours and we must make it better for all of us and even for our unborn children.

“As this election is about to start in February, let us carry our PVCs, clean it up and go out and vote. Do not say that your vote won’t count because that’s what these dubious politicians want. Come out and vote and I promise you that your vote will produce the right result in 2019.

“Let us all go out and vote for the candidate we want and after we have finished voting for our candidates – whether for Presidency, governorship, senatorial or House of Representatives, we must ensure that our votes count.”

Speaking also at the event,the organisation’s Director of Administration, Christal Etta, said it was only through voting that electorate could usher in new leaders.

He said:“Do not sit down and keep drooling on the past. Get up on your feet. If you don’t go out to vote, these people who are there will always keep being there and keep doing the wrong and still committing the ills that bring down the Nigerian society and reputation.

“For every young person, forget about what has happened in the past, this is a new slate and we are starting all over and we are encouraging every young person to stand up, get your PVCs if you are registered and your vote will definitely count.”