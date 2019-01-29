Polls: Coalition of political parties endorses Uzodinma

By Elizabeth Uwandu

OWERRI—TWENTY-Two political parties under the aegis of the Coalition Of Registered Political Parties in Imo State, yesterday endorsed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the next governor of Imo State.

Ekweremadu, others, drum support for Ugwuanyi’s re-election

Some of parties at the event include, Action Democratic Party, ADP, Young Party, Fresh Party, and others.

The state chairman of the Social Party of Nigeria, SPN, Maximus Munoye, who led other party chairmen to declare their support for Senator Uzodinma, said the state needs a governor that will focus on the well being of the generality of the people and not just his family.

Therefore he declared that “we have come here to identify with you because some of us already know you as a kind man and a man that listens to the people.Some of us are also governorship candidates of our parties but we have decided to bury our ambition to queue behind you because you are the lion we are all well pleased.

“We want to change the narratives and we believe that you have what it takes to take our state to the next level. We want to appeal that we run a unity government because we know you have been crowned by God. We have resolved to have a working relationship with you.

“We are going to come out enmass to surrender our party cards. We believe that by May 29 you will be sworn in because you are the hope Imo people are looking for and we have seen him’.