Polls: Buhari is truthful — Osinbajo

By Dayo Johnson

VICE President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday asked Nigerians to re- elect President Muhammadu Buhari in the February election because of his truthfulness.

According to him “President Muhammadu Buhari is truthful and would rebuild the country to an enviable standard if re- elected. Nigerians should vote “massively for the truthfulness of President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming 2019 general elections

Osinbajo said this in Ifon area of Ondo state while on a House to House campaign against next month’s election.

Noting that corruption was a major hindrance to the development of any nation,the Vice President said that Buhari was a truthful person who would rebuild the nation.

“Buhari is a truthful man and will do something if he says so. He built three of our refineries in four years. The development of Nigeria is a major concern to us. We all know what happened when we first got here. No country can develop when corruption is too much.

“This forthcoming election is particularly important to us because it’s not all the time we have a representative in government, but when we have one, we should support them to have more development.

“Our school feeding programmed feeds 9.2 million children daily. Things like this has been budgeted but not started physically. Whatever we have promised, we will do one by one. The railway, roads, water and power promised in South West will be done,” he said.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said that “As you are here today, and the people have seen you with us, it has great impact and it’s more than any rally we could have organised.

“We are the same family and we see ourselves as one. A lot of things started in Ifon. It is part of three key areas of Ondo State,” he said.

He assured that the forthcoming election was already won by APC, and appealed to the people to vote massively for APC during the elections.

At the palace of the Olufon of Ifon, the traditional ruler, Oba Israel Adeusi lauded the commitment of federal government to the development of humanity.

“In Ifon, most roads are now with Asphalt while road rehabilitation is ongoing in so many areas like the ongoing dual carriageway project in Emure-Ile.