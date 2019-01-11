Polls: Army vows to swallow political thugs

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, vowed to swallow political thugs, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals in the country, noting that it was determined to enthrone peace and security in all parts of Nigeria.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who spoke during the inauguration of 63 Brigade in Asaba, Delta State, said army would also check fake news, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure security of lives and property across the country.

Buratai, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, General Officer Commander, GOC, 6 Division, said the essence of establishing Army Brigade was to checkmate security challenges in the country.

Reiterating the resolve of the brigade to ensure peace, security and promote commerce in Asaba and environ, he said the establishment of military formation required huge financial commitment.

Buratai said: “I, therefore, call on the government and the good people of Delta State to support the operations of 63 Brigade and formations in Koko and Oleh.

“I am also in Delta to flag off Operation Egwu Eke 3 (Python Dance) at Km 11, Okpanam Road, Asaba,” assuring all law-abiding people of the state that the army would ensure adequate security and safety even as the nation approaches the general election.

Saying that the army would work in cooperation with other security agencies to ensure peace in the state, he noted that at the end of the operation, “the python must have swallowed all the hoodlums, thugs, bandits, kidnappers, militants, among others, in the country.”

He said: “The python will also address the issues of fake news by unpatriotic elements. It is necessary that we draw the attention of all well-meaning Nigerians that they must have at the back of their minds the importance of national security. Giving out official information or spreading fake news is inimical to national security.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks, thanked the army for establishing a brigade in Asaba, adding: “We give God all the glory and I want to appreciate the Chief of Army Staff for enabling this and thank the President for bringing it to Asaba.

“I am aware that the military working with all other security agencies in the state, has done quite a lot to ensure peace. I also know that a lot had been done to secure our oil facilities in the state and in all, I appreciate our traditional rulers, the youths and various groups that had ensured that we have adequate information to ensure peace in our state.

“There is no doubt that with the 63 Brigade being given birth today, we will now have many more men to provide security in the state.”