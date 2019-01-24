Polls: APC lacks capacity to manage businesses — Peter Obi

Leads campaign for PDP in Lagos markets

LAGOS—THE Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, yesterday, blamed the All Progressives Congress, APC, for lacking capacity to manage businesses in the country.

He said this when he and the Lagos State governorship candidate of the party, Jimi Agbaje, yesterday, visited four business hubs in Lagos, assuring traders of a robust economy should the PDP come into power.

The PDP entourage received receptions when they held town hall meetings with businesses at the Computer Village in Ikeja, Games Village in Surulere, Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market in Ladipo and FESTAC Town.

Obi said: “How can a man who does not have a shop aspire to be the chairman of the traders in the market?

“I have always been a trader. You know that Jimi Agbaje too is a trader. So we understand your needs.

“You know that the Vice President runs the economy. With me, you have someone who understands business and understands your need.”

Describing ICT as the future, Mr Obi said that Nigeria’s exchange rate would regain health when the country became an exporter of computer technology.

Also speaking, Agbaje blamed the Lagos government for Google Corporation diverting to Ghana and Uganda a plan to provide free Wi-Fi in all schools, pointing out that, if the scheme had succeeded, it would have created more business for Nigerians in the sector.

“If all the schools get free Wi-Fi, Computer Village go benefit abi e no go benefit?” he asked, to which his audience roared, “We go benefit.”

Mr. Agbaje, who expressed misgivings about President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to sign into law the new Electoral Bill passed by the National Assembly, recalled that after the 2015 elections in Lagos, PDP had headed to the Electoral Tribunal, Appeal Court and Supreme Court, which all ruled that card reader machines were compulsory for an acceptable election.

He said his case on the 2015 governorship election, in which Akinwunmi Ambode was declared the winner, had been based on the premise that contrary to the INEC regulation, the election had been majorly conducted without card readers and therefore should be declared null and void.

However, the Supreme Court finally ruled that although the INEC regulations approved the use of card readers, the method lacked the backing of any extant law.

In his remarks, General Chairman of the Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market, Jude Nwankwo, said that the place had suffered neglect from the current regime.