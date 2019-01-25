Polls: Aisha Buhari urges women, youths to protect their votes, shun violence

The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged women and youths to vote massively for APC, and stay back to protect their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, made the call at the APC North-Central Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Town Hall meeting in Lokoja on Friday.

She also advised the youths in the country to shun any form of violence during the forthcoming general elections, saying “nobody should fight on that day, no fighting”.

She said that the President Buhari’s administration had made some concerted efforts at improving the wellbeing of women, youths and children in the country.

She said that the President had done a lot which included the school feeding programme for children, N-Power for jobless youths and the ‘Tradermoni’ for market women, among others.

“Buhari is ready to take Nigerians to the next level and the only way to do that is to vote massively for APC from the top to bottom.

“You must use the broom in your hands to sweep away these selfish people who want to stop you from getting to the next level.

“On the day of election, nobody should be sleeping at home, except the little children, you must come out en masse and vote APC, and stay back until your votes are counted and announced.

“Nobody should fight on that day, no fighting. I do not want to hear any bad news from Kogi; every time I hear from Kogi, I want to hear that you have moved to the next level,” She said.

In his remarks, Gov. Yahaya Bello, said that the 2019 presidential election was a contest between two contrasts between the good and the bad, saying, “Buhari is an epitome of democracy.

“Buhari is leading the way in the right direction and that is democracy; the government of the people by the people and for the people, that is what Buhari represent.

“Kogi State is not contestable, it is for Buhari; Kogi will deliver votes that has never been recorded in the history of the state. We will deliver votes for Buhari more than any other state.,” Bello said.

Mrs Rashida Bello, wife of the Kogi state governor and North Central Zonal Ccoordinator of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign team, urged Kogi people to vote for President Buhari to consolidate on his good achievements so far.

According to her, women and youths by statistics have the largest voting capacity, it is therefore important to explore this strategy by mobilising them to turnout en masse and vote APC at all levels.

“Youths are our future, women must advise their children not be used by selfish politicians for violence and snatching of ballot boxes, we say no to any form of violence,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Aminat Bello, wife of the Niger State governor, urged the people to continue to support the APC-led administration, charging them to pray for peaceful and violent free elections.

Hajia Salamatu Baiwa, APC National Women Leader, said that the APC- led Administration had done so much for women and youths, saying this was the pay back time to cast their votes for Buhari and all APC candidates.