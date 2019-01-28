POLL: Warri North Political Network backs PDP candidates in Delta

MEMBERS of the formidable Warri North Political Network, WNPN, has thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State with a vow to canvas support and votes for all its candidates in the 2019 general elections in Delta South senatorial district, including for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Arising from an enlarged meeting of the group held in Sapele weekend, the group with a large followership in the three Warri council areas of Delta State said in a statement by its Chairman, Hon. David Edun and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Jeffery Wilkie said they have painstakingly studied the political terrain and all the parties’ antecedents and have come to the realisation that it is only PDP that has the capability to truly rescue the state and the entire nation from its current economic quagmire and socio-political doldrum.

We watched in horror as soldiers chasing oil thieves burnt our community – Ijansa residents

WNPN specifically pledged support for Senator James Manager for the Red Chambers, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi for the House of Representatives and Hon. Fred Martins for the state House of Assembly respectively, saying that all of them have the requisite political and managerial experience and skills to deliver democracy dividend to the people because of their grassroot knowledge of their hopes and aspirations.

According to the forum; ”When PDP was in power at the centre, Nigerians did witness the current levels of hardship, sufferings, poverty and deprivations in the land today as entrenched by the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”