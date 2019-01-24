Politicians shouldn’t take electorate for granted — Adeola

THE lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, yesterday, urged politicians across board not to take the electorate for granted by shunning direct contact with them particularly at this electioneering period.

Senator Adeola was responding to media interest on his vigorous campaign in face of lukewarm attitude of most politicians during his campaign tour of Ojo Local Government Area.

He said that any politician seeking the votes of the people should be able to physically present his person and his programs for the people directly.

His words: “I will not and have never taken my constituents for granted in all my public life as a representative of my people. At every electoral campaign I ensures I go round my constituency and while in government I report back directly to the people through town hall meetings and private personal contact to as many constituents as possible.

The lawmaker, appealed to the Igbo communities’ resident in Lagos State to vote for APC as the government of the state has treated everyone fairly said that it is their party that appointed an Igboman, Mr. Ben Akabueze as commissioner and later promoted him to the Director of Budget Office at the Federal Level.