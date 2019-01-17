Politicians can’t thwart our efforts in riverine communities —INEC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has vowed to put in place, mechanism to ensure that politicians do not thwart its efforts to conduct credible elections in riverine communities of the state.

Administrative Secretary of the commission, Felix Enabor, who stated this in Asaba during an interactive session with religious leaders, said: “Politicians mostly did a lot in the past elections to stop INEC from getting to the riverine areas, like buying off the boats a day before the elections. It will not be like that this time around.”

Reiterating the resolve of the commission to discipline staff found to have violated the laws of the commission in the forthcoming general election, he disclosed that the commission had prosecuted about 215 staff nationwide who were found wanting.

“Any INEC staff that is caught would be disciplined. We have zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Rev Musa Bello, who represented Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, noted that the body would ensure that Christians are well informed as peace was non negotiable in the upcoming elections.

On his part, Chairman of Delta State Muslim Council, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, said religion should not be brought into politics as it was only the will of God that would be done.