Politicians arm youths with hard drugs during polls, NDLEA alleges

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, alleged that some politicians arm youths with hard drugs, particularly Indian hemp during elections, saying that it was for that reason that the agency had commenced the raid of Indian hemp smoking joints in Anambra State ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Anambra State commander of NDLEA, Mr. Sule Momodu said in Awka that the raid was a pre-emptive measure to take away the substance out of the reach of the youths during the polls.

According to Momodu, 20 suspects had already been arrested during the raids, insisting that NDLEA would ensure that any person arrested under such circumstance would be made to face the law.

He said: “It has been a common practice for politicians to procure narcotics for their thugs during elections, so we have commenced this exercise to ensure that there will be no place to obtain or smoke such drugs during the polls.

“Sometimes, they don’t come back after our raid; sometimes they do. We want to tell them that drug is not the way of life.

“We intend to work in conjunction with the Operation Python Dance III to discourage this cankerworm.”

“We can raid private houses of politicians if it is established that the crime is committed there since politicians don’t have immunity. Anybody arrested will face the full force of the law.

and we will ensure the sledge hammer falls on such culprit.

“We will increase operations to ‘starve’ these youths of this drug by ensuring that they won’t have a place to smoke it and a place to obtain it.

“What we are telling our politicians is to leave our young men alone because drug is not a way of life. Politicians should desist from misleading the youths by procuring drugs for them.”