Political campaigns: Media tasked against hate speech, fake news

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef and a veteran journalist, Mr. Richard Akinnola, yesterday, tasked media practitioners to guide against hate speeches and false news publication during the electioneering campaigns.

They said this at the 2018 Press Week of the Lagos Governor’s Press Corps in Ikeja, Lagos, which was attended by Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State, Dr. Quasim Akinreti.

Abduhakeem charged journalists to be wary of the danger posed by fake news, especially as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.

He said: “If the media does not perform its duties of informing and educating the electorate properly, the electoral process could witness a disaster.

“Fake news must be dealt with. A large percent of what is on social media is fake; people just drop anything like slander and the rest.”

In his lecture entitled: The Media, Democracy and Good Governance, Akinnola lamented that hate speeches and fake news have assumed an alarming proportion in the last few years.

He said: “As purveyors of information, the media must be circumspect in publishing and sharing certain information, particularly in this era of social media.

“In August 2017, the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, hinted that hate speeches would now be termed a variant of terrorism. He was obviously reacting to a new media pest known as hate speech. It is necessary for us to look at current provisions in the Criminal Code which, may likely, deal with this challenge.”

He stated that South Africa and Kenya, apart from constitutional provisions, had taken legal steps to stem the tide of hate speeches, by promulgating laws and acts.

His words: “It would, therefore, not be out of place for Nigeria to similarly promulgate such a law which specifically deals with hate speeches, despite certain provisions in our statutes that indirectly try to deal with such infractions.

“If a new law is coming, it has to be well defined on what amounts to hate speech because our freedom of expression was not won on a platter of gold in Nigeria, but through various litigation. I envisaged that such a law on hate speech is going to be contested in court on how to delineate what hate speech is.”

Akinnola also warned the media to double-check information gotten online before publication in order to avoid defamation, slander and sedition.