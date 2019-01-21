Police torture 28-yr-old man to death in Enugu

They put 2 nails in his head, one into his chest—WIDOW

By Dennis Agbo

She looked into the sky intermittently, oblivious of the baby on her lap, Promise Ani, a pregnant mother of two, asked those around her how she will take care of her children without their breadwinner, Ikechukwu Ani, who was allegedly tortured to death by officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Police in Enugu.

The bereaved lady, yesterday, in tears at their Obeagu-Awkwunanw home in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, narrated in tears how men of the anti-cult Police stormed their residence at about 2a.m. on January 6, smashed their doors and took away her 28-year-old husband over allegation that he promised to kill policemen that harass members of the public.

She stated that her husband, a trader at Ogbete Main Market, told her that he never made such statement, noting that even if her husband did, it was not enough for the policemen to torture him for four days without food and subsequently poisoned him to death.

Her words: “When they released him to us, my husband told me that those anti-cult people hammered two nails in his head and one in his chest.

“He also said because they had starved him for four days, when they gave him something like sprite, he had to drink it because he was famished. He later died in the hospital.”

She also stated since her husband died, the Police had made monetary advances to the family, persuading them to bury the late Ikechukwu, but that they refused and had instead been moving the corpse from one mortuary to the other to avoid tampering with the exhibit.

Meanwhile, the family of Ikechukwu Ani has petitioned Police authorities, asking the authorities to investigate the commander of the anti-cult Police unit in Enugu.

The family also alleged that it was an extra-judicial killing and also prayed the Police to investigate an alleged bribe the family offered the Police before the late Ani was released to the family, after which he died in the hospital.

Police react

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, the state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said even though the matter has not officially been brought to his knowledge, an investigation will quickly commence on the matter.

Amaraizu said: “We cannot throw it to the wind. We will find out what happened. We will check the circumstance that led to his death.

“I can assure you that whoever is indicted will not go unpunished. It is a very unfortunate incident. The Commissioner of Police doesn’t condone such actions.”