Police takeover, seal off Onnoghen’s office

By Anthony Ogbonna

The police, on Monday morning, stormed and sealed off the office of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

Confirming the development, the media aide to Onnoghen, Awusam Bassey, said the police operatives who stormed the office premise in the early hours of Monday sent staff members out of the office before taking it over.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over false asset declaration. President Buhari ordered his suspension pending the outcome of the decision over his case by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).