Police retires 7 DIGs senior to Acting IGP Mohammed Adamu

Acting Inspector of Police, Mohammed Adamu has approved the retirement of all the Deputy Inspectors General of Police after getting clearance from the Police Council headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A top Police source confirmed to Vanguard last night that the retirement of the DIGs became necessary in view of their established seniority to the acting Inspector General, going by Police statutes.

For over three years, three of the DIGs have operated in that capacity while four others were promoted Deputy Inspectors General more than three months ago thereby making it non controvertible that they are seniors to the acting IGP

Though the acting IGP was a teacher of one of the DIGs at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, the fact remains that the officer later became a DIG and held that position with all the paraphernalia of office for three months while the acting IGP was still a teacher and an AIG.

The three DIGs who had been in office since 2015 are DIG Maigari Dikko, DIG in charge of Administration and Finance, DIG Joshak Habila, DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Emmanuel Inyang, DIG in charge Information Technology.

Their colleagues who earlier retired in 2018 after 35 years in service or attainment of 60 years of age were DIG Mohammed Gambo, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu, DIG Hyacinth Dagala and DIG Foluso Adebanjo.

The DIGs affected by the retirement who were promoted between five months and three months ago are DIG Agboola Oshodi Glover, logistics and supplies, DIG Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, DIG, Force Ctiminal Investigations Department, DIG Mohammedd Katdina, DIG, Researh and Development and DIG Mohammed Sani, DIG in charge Training and Development.