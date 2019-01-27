Police retire 7 DIGs senior to Acting IGP Mohammed Adamu

Acting Inspector Inspector of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has approved the retirement of all the Deputy Inspectors General of Police after getting the all clear from the Police Council headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A top Police source confirmed to Vanguard last night that the retirement of the DIGs became necessary in view of their established seniority to the Acting Inspector General, going by Police statutes.

For over 3 years, 3 of the DIGs have operated in that capacity while four others were promoted Deputy Inspectors General more than 3 months ago thereby making it non controvertible that they are seniors to the Acting IGP

Though the Acting IGP was a teacher of one of the DIGs at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Stufies, Kuru, Jos, the fact remains that the officer later became a DIG and held that position with all the paraphenalia of office for 3 months while the Acting IGP was still a teacher and an AIG.

The three DIGs who had been in office since 2015 are DIG Maigari Dikko, DIG in charge Administration and Finance, DIG Joshak Habila, DIG in charge Operations, DIG Emmanuel Inyang, DIG in charge Information Technology.

Their colleagues who earlier retired in 2018 after 35 years in service or attainment of 60 years of age were DIG Mohammed Gambo, DIG Valentine Ntomchukwu, DIG Hyacinth Dagala and DIG Foluso Adebanjo.

The DIGs affected by the retirement who were promoted between five months and three months sgo are DIG Agboola Oshodi Glover, logistics and supplies, DIG Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, DIG, Force Ctiminal Investigations Department, DIG Mohammedd Katdina, DIG, Researh and Development and DIG Mohammed Sani, DIG in charge Training and Development.

It was further gathered that some Assistant Inspectors General of Police senior to the Acting IGP going by Police Seniority List, are affected by the retirement though the source declined yo divulge their names.

Recall that during the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris,22 officers of the ranks of DIGs and AIGs eho were senior to him were compulsorily retired.