Police refutes report of bandits holding hostage, hoisting flags in Katsina villages

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Katsina State Police Command has refuted an online report that armed bandits are holding hostage and hoisting their flags in five villages in Faskari Local government area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah on Wednesday debunked the report fast circulating in the state.

SP Isah said it is not true while urging the people to disregard the report which he described as false and has no basis.

An online vanacular newspaper, Jaridar Taskar labarai, had on Wednesday reportedly said that bandits have hoisted their flags in five villages in faskari local government area of Katsina State.

The online venacular newspaper went ahead to identify the villages to include, Unguwar Tsamiya, Birnin Kogo, Raba, Zuru and Unguwar Doka.

It also reported that the bandits told the people of the area that they are in control and in charge warning that they don’t want to see new faces coming to the town.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in the state has refuted the report while calling on the people to go about their normal business.