Police nab Ekiti lawmaker’s killers, parade 29 suspected cultists, robbers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—One of the six-man robbery gang arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command over the death of a member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adedeji, said they did not know he was a lawmaker.

Adedeji, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Lawmaker that represented Ekiti southwest constituency II, was shot in the head by the robbers on August 10, 2018 along Onigaari, GRA, Ado Ekiti capital city.

Those arrested and paraded in connection with the gruesome murder of Adedeji were: Dele Obamoyegun, Idowu Sunday, Adeniyi Wumi, Leye Ojo, Akindanhunsi Damilola and Olaosebikan Babatunde.

Speaking during the parade at the Command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, Dele Obamoyegun said “We shot him (Adedeji) after robbing him. He did not struggle with us but one of us shot him. I have to confess, we didn’t know he was a lawmaker.”

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, disclosed that the suspects were arrested by men and officers of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, during a stop and search operation carried out along Ado-Iworoko road.

Items recovered from them were cut-to-size guns, 17 live cartridges, 75 handsets, seven laptops, cash sum of N147,000, four stolen vehicles, one of them belonging to the late Omowaye, among others.

The CP said most disturbing was that Dele’s mother, Bola Obamoyegun, was the one accepting and concealing stolen items for the aforementioned robbery gang being led by his son.

“Dele’s mother was the one concealing stolen items for them. As we speak, two of her children had been convicted for robbery and this to us was a failure of motherhood. Our parents must learn how to make their children responsible,” he said.

The CP added that the gang also killed one Kayode Omowaye when they raided OJAS Pleasure Hotels in Oye Ekiti on August 10, 2018, just as they also invaded Afe Babalola University Junior Staff Quarters and snatched a car belonging to one Mrs Bosede Ojo.

Amba disclosed that the command is synergising with the Army and “we held a meeting with hunters, members of vigilante group and Odua People’s Congress, OPC, on how to curb kidnappers in Ekiti.”

Also, Amba revealed that the new security architecture in form of effective 24 hours patrol will soon be put in place to make Ekiti unsafe for criminals.

“We are working with the Commissioners of police in Osun, Kogi, Ondo, Kwara and other border states, so that our people can live in peace.”