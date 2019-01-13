Police intercept 34,865 live cartridges, arrest three suspected smugglers in Ogun

Daud Olatunji ,Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State on Saturday paraded three suspects who reportedly smuggled 34, 865 live cartridges from the Republic of Togo into Nigeria through Ogun border.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Ahmed Iliyasu, who paraded the three suspects with the cartridges on Saturday at Imeko-Afon divisional Police headquarters, disclosed that the ammunitions were heading towards Onitsha in Anambra State before it was intercepted .

Iliyasu said the ammunitions, which were reportedly loaded from the Republic of Togo and passed through Ilara border in Ogun State, were intercepted by vigilant officers .

He said the suspects – Isa Muhammad, 36, a Togolese, and two Nigerians; Alabi Fayemi ,25, and the driver, Seyi Bamgbose 38, attempted to induce his men with money after their arrest .

He said the suspects are cross -boarder smugglers who had been on the watchlist of the Police for six Months .

He said, “Our operatives on border patrol, led by ACP Shettima Muhammad, while on routine patrol of the border area based on intelligence, intercepted a Toyota Dyna Mini truck with registration number KSF254XX with some cartons neatly concealed therein .

” The mode of the concealment aroused the suspicion of our men, consequent upon which the vehicle was stopped and properly searched .

“Upon the search, 34,865 live catridges were discovered in cartons neatly concealed inside the vehicle.

“The suspects who made attempt to take to their heels were promptly arrested by our men and taken to border patrol base in Imeko together with the vehicle and the ammunition .

“Monetary inducement made to our officers was outrightly rejected “.

Speaking with reporters, the Togolese, Isa, said he was a bus conductor, but, had no job in Togo. He said he met a businessman who bought a vehicle and offered him the job of driver

“We took the motor from Togo and when we got to Nigeria, Seyi (pointing at another suspect) said the spring is too small for charcoal business we wanted to do and we were meant to take it to Abeokuta to fix the spring but Police stopped us on the way, saying they are suspecting the vehicle, but, we said we don’t know anything about it, we thought it was the documents they were talking about.

I don’t know the owner of the motor, but, he usually comes to Togo to buy vehicles and ‘okirika’ (used cloths ). And when he gave me the vehicle he said we should bring it to Onitsha and call him when we get there.

“We were not aware that anything was concealed in the vehicle, we thought we were driving an empty vehicle.

“Our understanding was that when we get to Onitsha, we will have good jobs. I called him immediately we were arrested and he spoke with the police”.