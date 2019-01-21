Police in Rivers kill three murder suspects in a shoot-out

The Rivers Police command says it has shot dead three gunmen suspected to have killed Mr Nnafor Ogbu, the Ogale Eleme Youth President.

Mr Nnamdi Omoni, the Command Spokesman, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told Newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday that the gang broke into Ogbu’s house in Ogale, Eleme Local Government Area and shot him dead.

According to him, Mr Elijah Eleke, the DPO of the Area, quickly moblised men of the Division in search of the hoodlums.

Omoni said the gang was intercepted at the refinery junction in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the suspects immediately opened fire on the police.

“In a return fire, three of them were fatally wounded and died before medical attention could be given, while others escaped,” he said.

He added that the four corpses had been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary.

Omoni said one locally made double barrel gun and 11 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman said investigations into the matter had commenced, assuring that the fleeing members of the gang would be arrested and brought to justice.