Police foil kidnap of 4-yr-old in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

Attempt by a suspected kidnapper to abduct a four-year-old child, weekend, in Ojo area of Lagos, was foiled by the Lagos State Police Command, following his arrest.

The toddler, Abu Yusuf, was playing in front of his parents’ compound, at about 8.30am, Sunday, when the suspect, Sikiru Tanimowo, lured him with N20.

While taking the innocent child to an unknown destination, a trader at Otun market square, who suspected his moves, contacted the Police.

Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said “based on the information, operatives of the command attached to Okokomaiko Division, moved swiftly to the location and arrested the suspect, who gave his name as Sikiru Tanimowo. The little boy, Abu Yusuf, was subsequently rescued.

“During interrogation, the suspect led detectives to where he abducted the child. The Police were able to locate his parents, who said they had been looking for the child and had never met the suspect before.”