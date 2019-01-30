Police deny establishing anti-terrorism unit in A-Ibom

…as CP assures of non-partisanship during polls

By Harris Emmanuel

The Police authorities have denied allegations by Akwa Ibom State Government that it has established an anti-terrorism unit in the state with a view to witch-hunting its officials ahead of the general poll.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, had alleged: “It has come to the notice of Akwa Ibom State Government that the state command of the Nigeria Police Force had concluded plans to set up ATU in the state. Clearly, judging from all indices that precede the creation of such sensitive anti-crime units, creating an ATU in the state at this time is suspicious. The question is, of what use is the unit in one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria?”

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, while fielding questions from reporters at Ikot Akpanabia, headquarters of the state command, allayed the fear of the people of the state, saying “No such unit has been established in the state.”

Kimo who spoke on a wide range of issues, commended the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for decentralising FSAR, describing it as a welcome development, adding that the move would give the Commissioners of Police the power to monitor their activities.

On the forthcoming general poll, the Police boss assured that its personnel would carry out their duties with professionalism and without bias and called on the citizens to assist the Police in discharging their duties

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to remind us that we are in a critical time of our democracy as we approach the 2019 general election. I therefore, call on politicians and the good people of Akwa Ibom State to eschew the politics of bitterness and thuggery, and embrace peace and civility.

‘’As a command, we are committed to free, fair and credible elections. We shall remain non-partisan, apolitical and transparent. We will continue to respect human rights and perform our duties in a professional manner and with the fear of God.”

‘’Let me use this opportunity to thank the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for their support to the Nigeria Police and indeed other security agencies towards reducing crime to the bearest minimum. Together we can continue to make Akwa Ibom State safe and secure.”