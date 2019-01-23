Police commissioners to be swapped during election—PSC

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Police Service Commission, PSC, has confirmed that Commissioners of Police across the states would be swapped for the purposes of next month’s general elections.

The commission said the swing over would not be automatic transfers or redeployments but a change of guards method to ensure efficient policing for the elections.

The PSC also stated that it will monitor conduct or misconduct of police officers deployed for election duties across the country.

The commission said it wants to ensure that the officers and men abide by the ethics and guidelines of election conduct as recommended by international agencies on the conduct of police officers on electoral duty.

Commissioner representing South East zone and the organised private sector in PSC, Dr. Nkemka Jombo Ofo made the disclosure in Enugu yesterday, at a press briefing with officials of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA.

Jombo-Ofo said: “We want to ensure that elections go on smoothly without rancor. PSC will therefore be monitoring police conduct in the 2019 general elections to ensure credibility of the process.

“We will be monitoring this across the entire country with a view to ascertaining professionalism and we are carrying out these visits across all the zones of the country.

“There is need for the purposes of the election to get people sit up. We will not be transferring states commissioners of police but we will swerve them two to three weeks in most areas.”

Jumbo-Ofo also noted that the police force is in lack of adequate personnel which was the reason why it is carrying out massive recruitment to employ more hands.

“We don’t have enough policemen and that is why we agreed to train 30,000 policemen every year for the next couple of years,” he stated.