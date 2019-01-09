Police arraign woman over alleged assault on 67-year-old neighbour

Lagos – A 40-year-old woman, Sado Amira, who allegedly assaulted her 67-year-old neighbour, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Amira is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault and breach of peace.

The defendant, according to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, committed the offence on Jan. 3, at No. 16, Kayode Adebiyi St., Bariga, Lagos.



Olaluwoye said that the complainant, Mr Idris Mohammed had accused Amira of pouring her dirty laundry water in front of his compound.

“The accusation resulted in an argument between the two of them and then the defendant held unto the shirt of the complainant and started pointing at his nose.

“My Lord, this is not the first time the defendant has assaulted someone in her neighbourhood. The police had been called in to settle fights orchestrated by her in the past,” she said.

The offence contravenes Sections 168 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 170 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence of assault.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant a N20, 000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Oghere said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 13, for mention. (NAN)