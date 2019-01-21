Police arraign 4 men over alleged theft of motorcycles

Adeshina Ganiyu, 37, Yinusa Bolaji, 29, Mukaila Ismail, 29, Olabode Rahman, 30, all of Ilorin, Kwara, were on Monday arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ilorin, for stealing motorcycles.

The Prosecutor, Insp. James Odaudu, told the court that on Dec. 26, a complaint letter was received from Najeem Awojobi of Ile-Nla area, Eruda, Baboko Ilorin, against one Adeshina Ganiyu of Legal Study area, Yebumot Ilorin.

Odaudu said that the complainant said that sometime in April, 2018, he was robbed by the accused person and one other person, of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, with registration number OGUN TRE202QG valued at N220,000.

He said that on Dec. 24, 2018, the complainant saw the accused person and raised an alarm, which led to the arrest of the accused.

The prosecutor said that during Police investigation, Gbenga Salami of New Yidi Road, Ilorin and Kasali Abdulazeez of Sango area, reported at the Police station that sometime in February and June, 2017 the accused and Yinusa Bolaji stole their motorcycles.

Odaudu said: “The two stolen motorcycles were valued at N180,000 and 170,000 respectively.’’

He said that the two accused persons stole the three motorcycles, while conspiring with Mukaila Ismail of Emirs Road, Ilorin and sold it to Olabode Rahman.

The prosecutor said that the fourth accused person mentioned eight other names as fellow stolen motorcycle sellers but were now at large.

He said that the offences were criminal conspiracy, theft, robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property, contrary to Sections 97, 287, 298 and 317 of Penal Code.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Counsel to the accused persons, Mr Toyin Onaolapo, pleaded for the bail of the accused persons.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jubril Salihu granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N300,000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

Salihu said that one of the sureties should be a community leader, not less than 50 years old, noting that each surety should submit two recent passport photographs and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 7, for hearing. (NAN)