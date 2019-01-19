Police, Army, others in show of force in Lagos

In preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the police, army and other security agencies on Saturday patrolled major highways in Lagos metropolis in a show of force.

The operation, which was divided into five groups, was led by the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal and other heads of securiy agencies.

Addressing journalists after the operation, Edgal said that the show of force was to demonstrate to residents the readiness of the security agencies for the elections.

“This is a friendly show of force in preparation for the general elections. This is to show to Lagosians that they can depend on security agencies in Lagos for their safety before, during and after the elections.

“We are showing to the public that we are ready for the elections. It is not only the police that would provide security but other sister security agencies, including army, NSCDC, Lagos Neighborhood Watch and the FRSC are in collaboration for this exercise.

“We have about 2,350 officers participating in this friendly show of force by all security agencies. This is aimed at reassuring Lagosians of the command’s ability to adequately secure them before, during and after the election.

“We are assuring Lagosians that we will exhibit the highest level of professionalism as this exercise will continue so as to assure them of a peaceful election.

“This is also to showcase our ability not only on land but air. We are utilizing six gunboats and in partnership with the Airforce, while Rapid Response Squad (RRS) also use the choppers for aerial surveillance,” he said.

NAN reports that over 100 patrol vehicles, including Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), were involved in the exercise. (NAN)