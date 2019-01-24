Police, Army, other security agencies synergise to ensure violence free election

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, Thursday in Lagos , said that the command and other security agencies in the state had mapped out strategy to ensure a violence-free general elections, in the months of February and March, 2019.

As first step to ensuring this, he revealed that all security agencies in the state under the auspices of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee , chaired by him and co –chaired by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC for the state , Mr Sam. Olumekun, had begun joint raids on criminal hideouts , as part of proactive measures put in place.

Speaking when the new Commander, 9 Brigade, of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment , Brig. General Abiodun Lagbaja , paid him a courtesy call, Edgal , noted that the visit would not have come at a better time than now , when preparations towards the forthcoming general elections was on top gear.

He expressed optimism that with the inter-agency collaboration in place, Lagosians would have a peaceful environment to cast their votes without any form of harassment.

Pledging the command’s support to work with the Commander, to ensure he succeeds, Edgal stated that both security formations would benefit from each other in terms of sharing of intelligence and trainings, with a view to improving the capabilities of personnel in the joint operation.

Earlier in his remarks, Brig. General Lagbaja , explained that his visit to the command was to familiarize himself with the command boss , even as he assured that the 9 brigade under his watch would assist the command when necessary, in the fight against crime in the state.