Police accuse woman, 3 children of killing ex-husband

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A retired Police officer’s wife, Mrs. Taiwo Idehen, and her three children, have been arraigned before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Igbosere, over alleged murder of her husband, Mr. Joseph Idehen, a retired Superintendent of Police.

Taiwo and her three children, Samuel, Michael and Ruth, were docked before Justice Adedayo Akintoye on charges bordering on conspiracy to murder, murder, stealing, use of false document and forgery by the men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FCIID, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, who is the Legal Officer of the General Investigation Department of ForceCIID, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences at the deceased’s residence located at 5, Odetola Street, off Merit Road, Alagbado, Lagos, on July 4, 2016.

He said Taiwo, who had divorced the deceased over 29 years ago, allegedly conspired with her three children to murder the retired senior Police officer in suspicious circumstances.

They were also alleged to have forged a death certificate from Otta General Hospital, Ogun State, which was used in conveying the deceased’s corpse to Aragba in Delta State.

Animashaun also alleged that the third defendant, Michael, fraudulently withdrew N286,000 from the deceased’s bank account.

He further accused all the defendants of fraudulently withdrawing N2.1 million from the deceased’s bank account.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to Sections 233, 365 (3)(d), 366 and 287 (5) of Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Animashaun, while arraigning the defendants before the court said their arrest was predicated on a petition dated August 2016, written to the Police by the Chambers of Milestone Partners, wherein the role played by each of the defendants leading to the death of the retired police officer was stated.

The prosecutor also told the court that upon receiving the petition, each of the defendants were invited for interrogation and they all wrote confessional statements.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In view of their plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand them in prison custody, pending the conclusion of the matter.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Mr. Kennedy Osunwa, urged the court not to grant the prosecutor’s request, adding that he had filed his clients’ bail applications and same have been served on the prosecutor.

Following the application of the defendants’ lawyer, Justice Akintoye adjourned the matter till January 25 for hearing of their bail application.

She also ordered that all the defendants be remanded in prison custody, pending the hearing and determination of their bail applications.