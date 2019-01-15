‘PMB Restore Vision Project effects free cataract surgery on 10,000 Nigerians’

Abuja – At least, 10,000 Nigerians benefited from the free cataract surgery by the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Restore Vision Project in 12 months.



Dr Ibrahim Kana, the Programme Coordinator of the project, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the project had been on for the past 12 months.

Kana said the surgery was sponsored by President Muhammadu Buhari,the Presidency and Federal Ministry of Health in conjunction with other funding partners.

“The free surgery, carried out by the PMB Restores Vision Project was done under the supervision of the Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole for 12 months.

“The project was done to restore the sight of those affected by cataract and unable to undergo surgeries independently due to financial challenge.



“The surgeries were done across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“The beneficiaries of the surgery include cataract patients with visual acuity, brisk pupillary, reaction to light, no ocular infection, controlled hypertension, no diabetes, among other conditions,“ he said.

The programme coordinator said that as a result of the successes recorded in the first batch of the project, the exercise continued in some states of the federation.

He recalled that that Gov. Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State recently launched the project in Markarfi Local Government Area of the state.



The project is also in partnership with the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria, State Eye Health Committees representing the state Ministries of Health and other care partners across the country. (NAN)