Please pray for my artistes to recover from slumber, Don Jazzy begs

It is no news that in 2018, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks and Dr. Sid were the only Mavin Records music acts that made a mark on the Nigerian music scene; little wonder Don Jazzy was quick to admit something was amiss.

While responding to a fan who inquired to know if the label was experiencing challenges, Don Jazzy begged his fans to pray for the recovery of his artistes’ music career which may have been experiencing some challenges he refused to reveal.

“No, we are not dead yet. We just fainted a little. It happens. Pray for us to recover if you can”, he begged.

However, he assured that 2019 will be different for artistes on his label because he is seriously working towards it.

We haven’t satisfied the high expectations you have so far. We have taken notes and suggestions from some very loyal fans and have been working on some great ideas. Please stay tuned during the year. Your feedbacks are always helpful”, he said.