Plateau APC elders say Buhari, Lalong’s victory “very certain”

Jos – The All Progressives Congress (APC), Elders Advisory Council in Plateau has said that the victories of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Simon Lalong in the forthcoming general elections were “very certain”.



Buhari and Lalong, both of the APC, are seeking fresh mandates in the elections scheduled for Feb. 16 and March 2.

Chief Jethro Akun, Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Plateau Central Chapter, stated this on Wednesday in Jos, while declaring open a meeting convened by the Plateau Central chapter of the council.

Akun, a former Plateau deputy governor, said that the turnout at the flag-off of the APC campaign on Friday, Jan. 4th, was a clear indication that the party was on the right course and cruising to victory.

`To some of us, we will say that Mr President does not have a contender as far as this election is concerned. Yes, he may have some people, who have shown interest to contest, that is democracy, but none of them is his match.

“At the state level, the turnout you saw that day was that of people who are willing to support us. With what happened that day, you can say it is a concluded election.

“We know that some people are there to contest election, but contesting election is one thing while wining the election is another,” he said.



He said that the elders council meeting was to put heads together toward success in all the elections.

In his remarks, Capt. Joseph Din (rtd), Chairman, Plateau APC Elders Council, appealed to the people to be patient with the party. (NAN)