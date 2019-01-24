Pirates Confraternity hits the streets against vote buying

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Worried by absurdities of the recent bye-elections, National Association of Seadogs (Pirates Confraternity) has hit the streets campaigning against vote buying and apathy ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The group lamented that the activities often affected outcome of the poll, saying, everyone needs to participate in the election and vote without being induced.

Vice President of the Association, Ikorodu branch, Solomon Bello, who led members on voter sensitization exercise, which was done in collaboration with the Washington D.C, branch, argued that voter apathy and vote buying must be addressed to achieve free and fair electoral processes.

“We are sensitizing the electorate on the need to troop out on February 16th and March 2nd , 2019 to participate in the electoral process; cast their vote and guard it jealously. Also they should not collect anything from anyone to votes because whatever they collect before casting their votes will end up impoverishing them. So, they should vote for the candidate of their choice.